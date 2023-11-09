Candriam S.C.A. Has $29.48 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,490 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

