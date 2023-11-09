Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$31.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.67.

CWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.83 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.96 and a 52 week high of C$29.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7135135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

