Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.97 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

