Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Bridge Investment Group has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BRDG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,078. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

