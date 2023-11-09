Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $211.73 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $209.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

