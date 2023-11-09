BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BLK traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $659.00. 37,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $653.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

