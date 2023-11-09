BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 325.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

