Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.92

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.92 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Georgia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.01 million during the quarter.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
