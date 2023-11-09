Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $19.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robeson Reeves bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $188,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 282,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,662.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton acquired 10,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,533.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bally’s by 240.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

