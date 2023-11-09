Axiom Advisory LLC Sells 57 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axiom Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,139,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,525,188. The company has a market cap of $681.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

