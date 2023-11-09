Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.81. 685,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,707. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.