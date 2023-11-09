Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 548 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.10. 10,548,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,533,293. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

