Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

