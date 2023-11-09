Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 349.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 370.8%.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. 143,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 292,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.