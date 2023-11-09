Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arko traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 159,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 253,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arko by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arko by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arko by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $861.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). Arko had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Arko’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

