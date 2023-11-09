Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 81,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 32,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

