Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $82.00

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.