Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 10,397 put options on the company. This is an increase of 667% compared to the typical volume of 1,355 put options.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $896.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $11,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $783,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.