Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 100250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.40 to C$3.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$108.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

