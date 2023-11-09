Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 40161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Americas Silver

Americas Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.