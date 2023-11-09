Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

