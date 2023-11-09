Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
