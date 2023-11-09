Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

