Advisor OS LLC Sells 625 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 5,571,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,161,018. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

