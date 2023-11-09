Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $196.17. The company had a trading volume of 313,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,273. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

