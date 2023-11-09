Advisor OS LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 514,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,293. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

