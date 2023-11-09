Advisor OS LLC Buys 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TMO traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $449.74. 329,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.