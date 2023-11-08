Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

