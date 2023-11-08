Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,677 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $193.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

