Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

CVX opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.24 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

