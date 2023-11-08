Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $49,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

