Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,005 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

