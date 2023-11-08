Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $167.51 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. The company has a market cap of $230.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

