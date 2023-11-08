Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

