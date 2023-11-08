Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.