Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

