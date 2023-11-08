Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
