Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

