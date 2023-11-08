Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BND opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.