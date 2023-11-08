Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

