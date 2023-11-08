Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $434.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $309.10 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

