Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $284.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

