United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on X. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

