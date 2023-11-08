Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $211.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

