Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Down 0.9%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 167,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 386,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCNNF shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

