The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

