Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 15,308 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

