Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 52,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 62,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 599,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.79.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

