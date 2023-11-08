Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, RTT News reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. Teradata has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,994.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,994.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

