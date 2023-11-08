Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Teradata Trading Up 1.5 %

TDC opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

