Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 46,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 42,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

