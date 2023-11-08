Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRHC

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.